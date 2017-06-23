MELBOURNE, June 23 Andy Gooch, chief executive
of London-based commodity broker GF Financial Markets (GFFM), a
unit of China's GF Securities, has stepped down for personal
reasons, the broker said.
Gooch, a metals industry stalwart, had been at the helm of
the broker for the past four years. GFFM was the first Chinese
member to join the 140-year-old London Metal Exchange as a ring
dealer, which it did in 2013 when it bought into the share
capital of France's Natixis SA.
It is owned by GF Futures (HK) Co Ltd, which is a wholly
owned subsidiary of China brokerage GF Futures Co, part of GF
Securities. The business also trades energy, softs and
agriculture. Gooch did not immediately respond to a LinkedIn
request for comment.
"It is with regret that Andy Gooch has resigned as the CEO
of GFFM for personal reasons and we thank him for the work he
has done in establishing and growing our business in London,"
GFFM said in a notice on its website dated June 21.
"GFF / GFS remains committed to supporting and developing
the business going forward."
Gooch worked at Natixis for six years, before which he was
head of Nymex Europe.
