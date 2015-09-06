DUBAI, Sept 6 Gulf Finance House, the
Bahrain-based investment firm, said on Sunday its board of
directors had approved the voluntary delisting of its shares
from the Kuwait Stock Exchange.
It would begin the application process for delisting with
Kuwait's Capital Market Authority, although the bourse filing
announcing the move did not disclose a date for when shares
would cease trading.
The decision meant GFH could focus trading on its home and
the main secondary market for its shares, Dubai.
The move would also save on the costs of the listing and
eliminate any possible arbitrage opportunities and incidences of
violating rules in Kuwait which contradict regulations in its
home market, the statement added.
GFH said in July it was once again studying the possibility
of delisting in Kuwait, after announcing in April a review of
its listings that ultimately kept Kuwait but decided to delist
its global depositary receipts in London.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Himani Sarkar)