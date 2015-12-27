DUBAI Dec 27 The board of GFH Financial Group

will meet on Tuesday to discuss whether to reverse its decision to delist from the Kuwait Stock Exchange, the company said on Sunday.

GFH said it was reconsidering its decision in light of recent amendments to the rules of the country's Capital Markets Authority, but it did not elaborate.

In September, the sharia-compliant investment firm said it would voluntarily delist from Kuwait in order to focus trading on its home market Bahrain and the main secondary market for its shares, Dubai. It said it also wanted to avoid any risk of violating rules in Kuwait which contradicted regulations in its home market.