DUBAI Dec 30 The board of GFH Financial Group
has suspended its decision to
delist from the Kuwait Stock Exchange, the company said on
Wednesday.
GFH said the decision was made at a board meeting on the
previous day and was passed in light of executive management's
recommendations and recent amendments to the rules of the
country's Capital Markets Authority (CMA).
In a statement earlier this week, GFH said the amendments
"have resolved many of the shortfalls of the preceding
regulations on disclosure and transparency, including those
which were conflicting with GFH's other regulators'
requirements".
The amended Kuwaiti regulations allow listed companies to
postpone the disclosure of material information without
obtaining the CMA's prior approval, if the information might
damage the confidentiality of negotiations or implementation of
a transaction, GFH said. Disclsoure requirements were also eased
in other ways.
In September, the sharia-compliant investment firm had said
it would voluntarily delist from Kuwait in order to focus
trading on its home market Bahrain and the main secondary market
for its shares, Dubai. It said it also wanted to avoid any risk
of violating rules in Kuwait which contradicted regulations in
its home market.
