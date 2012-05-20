DUBAI May 20 Bahrain-based Islamic investment
bank Gulf Finance House (GFH) has obtained approval to
restructure a $110 million Islamic bond, extending repayment for
six years, the company said in a statement on Sunday.
Sukukholders worth 92 percent of the issue agreed to the
restructuring plan, which will push out the maturity to June
2018, the statement said.
GFH has been granted an initial two-year grace period for
2012 and 2013, meaning repayment will start in 2014, with the
final instalment due in 2018.
"We are targeting to extend the maturities of our debt over
a longer term to retain our key assets," Hisham Alrayes, acting
chief executive officer of GFH, said in the statement.
According to GFH's first-quarter financial statements, the
restructured sukuk - originally due to mature in June - would
carry a minimum profit rate of 5 percent above the London
Interbank Offered Rate.
No pricing terms were given in Sunday's statement.
The sukuk was originally priced at a spread of 175 points
over LIBOR.
Alrayes was appointed in April to replace Ted Pretty, who
left last year after failing to return the firm to
profitability.
GFH was repeatedly forced into restructuring obligations in
2010 as the firm struggled with its debt burden in the aftermath
of the global financial crisis.
It approved a highly-dilutive recapitalisation plan in
November 2010, which included a 75 percent capital cut to absorb
accrued losses and a $500 million offering of a murabaha
instrument to new investors to raise funds.
A murabaha is a cost-plus-profit arrangement which complies
with Islamic law.
(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by David French)