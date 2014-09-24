BRIEF-Qatar's Ooredoo announces Ooredoo Maldives IPO launch on April 30
* Announces Ooredoo Maldives IPO launch on April 30, 2017 offering of up to 40 percent of Ooredoo Maldives existing shares
Sept 24 Gfi Informatique SA :
* Acquires Oracle-JDE business of iOrga Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
* Announces Ooredoo Maldives IPO launch on April 30, 2017 offering of up to 40 percent of Ooredoo Maldives existing shares
BRUSSELS, April 22 The European Union is considering legislative measures to harmonise how online platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Google take down hate speech and incitement to violence, a draft document seen by Reuters shows.