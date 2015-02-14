FRANKFURT Feb 14 German market research firm GfK expects to benefit from strengthening foreign currencies this year, its chief financial officer told a German newspaper.

"The situation will continue to improve in 2015 as long as the strength of the dollar and the pound persists," Christian Diedrich told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published on Saturday.

He said recent contracts in Brazil and Saudi Arabia would boost the group's business this year while stable economic growth in China and India would also support its operations.

Asked if the company was aiming for sales and earnings growth in 2015 after posting a decline in 2014, Diedrich said: "We are aiming to raise the operating margin to 14-15 percent in 2016 from 12.3 percent last year."

GfK in late January released preliminary results for 2014, saying sales fell 2.9 percent to 1.49 billion euros ($1.70 billion), while adjusted operating income declined by 5.9 percent to 190 million euros. ($1 = 0.8785 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Hugh Lawson)