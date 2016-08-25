FRANKFURT Aug 25 The majority owner of
Germany's GfK is looking at strategic options for the
market research firm, including a merger or sale, German weekly
magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported on Thursday, citing no
sources.
GfK Verein, which owns 56.5 percent of shares in GfK, had no
immediate comment, while GfK itself was not available for
comment.
WirtschaftsWoche said U.S. rivals Nielsen Holdings
and IMS Health as well as WPP unit Kantar were
interested in GfK. All three companies were not immediately
available for comment.
GfK has a market value of about 1 billion euros ($1.1
billion). Its stock has slumped by more than 20 percent since
its chief executive and chairman earlier this month unexpectedly
announced their resignations, having fallen out with GfK Verein.
Shares in GfK were up 7.3 percent in pre-market trade at
brokerage Lang & Schwarz on the WirtschaftsWoche report.
($1 = 0.8870 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Hans
Seidenstuecker; Editing by Madeline Chambers)