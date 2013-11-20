BRIEF-DDR streamlines organization
* DDR Corp - changes will result in elimination of 65 existing positions
Nov 20 GfK SE : * Commerzbank cuts to add from buy; target price to 46 euros from 48 euros
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC Filing
* CI Financial Corp - preliminary assets under management at March 31, 2017 of $120.9 billion and total assets of $160.5 billion