June 11 GFL Environmental Corp on Tuesday sold C$200 million ($196 million) of five-year notes due June 18, 2018, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 7.50 percent notes were priced at par to yield 584.2 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The joint lead managers on the sale were the investment dealer arms of Bank of Montreal and Bank of Nova Scotia.