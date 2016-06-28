By Nate Raymond
June 28 A former accountant for Gottex Fund
Management Holdings Ltd has been criminally charged
with embezzling nearly $3.4 million over a four-year period from
the Swiss hedge fund firm.
Gary Tiffany, 32, was arrested on Monday and charged in a
criminal complaint filed in a federal court in Boston with bank
fraud, wire fraud and engaging in illegal monetary transactions,
prosecutors said.
Switzerland-based Gottex, which has $7.4 billion in assets
under management, was not identified by name in the complaint.
But regulatory and other documents show it employed Tiffany, who
was terminated last year.
Neither a spokesman for Gottex nor a lawyer for Tiffany
responded to requests for comment on Tuesday.
Authorities said that Tiffany joined the company in June
2010 as an accounting associate and acted as its main bookkeeper
and as the office manager for its New York and Boston offices.
According the complaint, from April 2011 through November
2015, Tiffany wired funds from the company's accounts to his own
and forged checks in order to embezzle $3.38 million.
He concealed the scheme by making false entries in the
company's accounting system and by manipulating its bank
statements to remove references to wire transfers he made into
his own personal accounts, prosecutors said.
Tiffany's theft was only discovered after he was laid off in
mid-2015 amid a company downsizing, when his replacement
reviewed the company's bank statements, the complaint said.
In an email to his former supervisor in London on Nov. 17,
Tiffany said he "made terrible mistakes and choices in my life"
and that he felt guilt and shame for his choices, the complaint
said.
Days later, he admitted to two other executives that he had
transferred $1 million to himself and spent it, the complaint
said.
The case is U.S. v. Tiffany, U.S. District Court, District
of Massachusetts, No. 16-mj-01055.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)