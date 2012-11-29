(Rhona O'Connell is a Thomson Reuters GFMS analyst. The views expressed are her own.)

By Rhona O'Connell

LONDON Nov 29 Recent measures from the Reserve Bank of India have raised some concerns that the government is moving against domestic jewellery demand. Closer inspection suggests the government is, rather, aiming to restrain domestic speculation in the gold market.

GOLD AS AN INHERENT PART OF INDIAN SOCIETY

Gold, especially in jewellery form, is inextricably woven into Indian society, carrying a religious significance as well as its long-standing historical role as a form of investment.

Its role in a bride's dowry is particularly important; tradition dictates that when a bride marries, her husband receives her dowry - with the exception of the gold, which remains her property, thus anchoring gold in the society as a form of domestic insurance or saving; and wedding demand is the principal driver in the domestic gold jewellery market; Thomson Reuters GFMS estimates that wedding demand accounts for approximately 400 tonnes per annum of gold demand.

The role of gold in weddings is deeply ingrained culturally and we should not expect it to retreat.

Other religious festivals also feature as important days for the giving and receipt of gifts, in which gold features prominently; the most notable is the festival of Diwali (the Festival of Lights), which includes the day of Dhanteras and which culminates with Diwali itself, which this year was 13th November.

Akshaya Tritiya, which next year falls on 13th May, is also a highly auspicious day in the Hindu calendar as it is believed that all investments made on this day will be successful; it is increasingly associated with gold and lies closely behind Diwali in terms of its stimulus for gold purchases.

BUYERS CAN ALSO SELL

It is not all a one-way street, however.

While the wedding season, which is currently underway and due to carry through into early January, is the fulcrum of the domestic gold market, it is by no means cut and dried that demand will always surge; in recent days (late November) dealers have been reporting sluggish demand as a result of high local prices, and there has also been some return from investors crystallising profits.

This is not to say, of course, that these same investors will not return to buy into dips in price.

China is now vying with India for pole position in the jewellery sector; in both the third quarter and the first nine months of this year India absorbed 30 percent of world gold jewellery demand and China, 28 percent. For now, however, India remains the world's largest gold jewellery consumer.

...WHILE COINS ARE TAKING SOME MARKET SHARE FROM BARS

In the coin+bar sector, India accounted for 30 percent of world demand in the third quarter of 2012 and for 22 percent in the first nine months; China's market share in these periods was 18 percent and 21 percent respectively. India thus remains dominant in coin and bar investment.

Within the country, the pattern of offtake is changing slightly, reflecting in part the government's measures. Analysts at Thomson Reuters GFMS have long been close observers of the Indian gold market and recent work from our analyst "on the ground", Sudheesh Nambiath suggests that over the past three years, jewellery demand has hovered around 65 percent of total domestic Indian offtake (including industrial and miscellaneous demand), while the bar hoarding share has dropped from 24 percent in 2010 to 19 percent in 2012 (although it reached 27 percent of total in 2011). Coin demand, by contrast, has risen from 8 percent of total in 2010 and 2011 to 12 percent in 2012.

GOVERNMENT MEASURE; IMPORT TAXES HAVE RISEN AND FINANCE-RELATED RESTRICTIONS

Early this year the Indian government changed its gold import duty to 2 percent ad valorem, and then doubled this in March to 4 percent. The government also proposed extending the 1 percent excise on branded jewellery into the unbranded jewellery sector, although this was revoked in the face of strong opposition (notably strike action) from domestic jewellers.

The government also made hallmarking mandatory in January, which, far from working against the jewellery market, arguably encourages the sector, in that it increases confidence in quality.

Government officials have more than once pointed to high gold import levels as an important component of the high trade deficit. In the first six months of the fiscal year the Indian trade deficit was reported by the Commerce Ministry at $110.2Bn.

Based on World Bank GDP data for 2011 and raising by ~5% for this year, this deficit would be approximately equivalent to 11% of GDP. Government officials have suggested that gold imports in the full fiscal year 2013 (ends 31st March) might reach $60Bn, which of itself, therefore, would amount to roughly 3% of GDP for the full year, or perhaps 30% of the full year's trade deficit.

At an average price of, say, $1,785 over the period, this figure looks high, but there is no doubt that gross gold imports run into tens of billions of dollars.

To this extent the government is believed to be looking at alternatives that offer exposure to gold without importing the physical, such as investment instruments fully-backed by metal held overseas.

In its Monetary Policy Review for the second quarter of fiscal 2012 (published at end-October) the Reserve Bank referred to the 1978 guideline that "no advances should be granted by banks against gold bullion to dealers/traders in gold if in their assessment, such advances are likely to be utilised for purposes of financing gold purchase at auction and/or speculative holding of stocks and bullion".

A recent advice note from the RBI to all commercial banks has strengthened this position, stating that "no advances should be granted by banks for purchase of gold in any form, including primary gold, gold bullion, gold jewellery, gold coins, and units of gold Exchange Traded Funds... and units of gold Mutual Funds. However, banks can provide finance for genuine working capital requirements of jewellers".

GOLD; STERILE ASSET, OR ASSET OF LAST RESORT? OR BOTH?

Senior officials have also gone on record about their reticence over the efficiency of gold as an investment mechanism.

In September this year the Finance Minister referred to gold as "a dead asset". This is believed to be due in part to the fact that physical gold investment could be regarded as sterile by comparison with dynamic investment in growth sectors in the economy.

On the other hand, there is also the belief that these high savings may also have helped the country to weather the global economic crisis. No doubt the lessons of the East Asian crisis of the late 1990s, South Korea in particular, have been absorbed.

In the late 1990s, over 250 tonnes of Korean private domestic gold holdings were mobilised (in return for interest-bearing won-denominated bonds), and the ensuing dollars went into the international market and tided Korea over from what could have been international default - quite apart from keeping small domestic industries going rather than failing in the face of what would have been cripplingly high interest rates. This is not to say that India is going that way, by any means, but it is a lesson that should be remembered.

Price action and volatility will remain the keys to short term movements in gold jewellery demand in India and we can continue to expect ebbs and flows, but the infrastructure of a centuries-old culture is unlikely to be undermined. Domestic speculative activity, however, may be a different matter. (Editing by Keiron Henderson)