(Rhona O'Connell is a Thomson Reuters GFMS analyst. The views
expressed are her own.)
By Rhona O'Connell
LONDON Nov 29 Recent measures from the Reserve
Bank of India have raised some concerns that the government is
moving against domestic jewellery demand. Closer inspection
suggests the government is, rather, aiming to restrain domestic
speculation in the gold market.
GOLD AS AN INHERENT PART OF INDIAN SOCIETY
Gold, especially in jewellery form, is inextricably woven
into Indian society, carrying a religious significance as well
as its long-standing historical role as a form of investment.
Its role in a bride's dowry is particularly important;
tradition dictates that when a bride marries, her husband
receives her dowry - with the exception of the gold, which
remains her property, thus anchoring gold in the society as a
form of domestic insurance or saving; and wedding demand is the
principal driver in the domestic gold jewellery market; Thomson
Reuters GFMS estimates that wedding demand accounts for
approximately 400 tonnes per annum of gold demand.
The role of gold in weddings is deeply ingrained culturally
and we should not expect it to retreat.
Other religious festivals also feature as important days for
the giving and receipt of gifts, in which gold features
prominently; the most notable is the festival of Diwali (the
Festival of Lights), which includes the day of Dhanteras and
which culminates with Diwali itself, which this year was 13th
November.
Akshaya Tritiya, which next year falls on 13th May, is also
a highly auspicious day in the Hindu calendar as it is believed
that all investments made on this day will be successful; it is
increasingly associated with gold and lies closely behind Diwali
in terms of its stimulus for gold purchases.
BUYERS CAN ALSO SELL
It is not all a one-way street, however.
While the wedding season, which is currently underway and
due to carry through into early January, is the fulcrum of the
domestic gold market, it is by no means cut and dried that
demand will always surge; in recent days (late November) dealers
have been reporting sluggish demand as a result of high local
prices, and there has also been some return from investors
crystallising profits.
This is not to say, of course, that these same investors
will not return to buy into dips in price.
China is now vying with India for pole position in the
jewellery sector; in both the third quarter and the first nine
months of this year India absorbed 30 percent of world gold
jewellery demand and China, 28 percent. For now, however, India
remains the world's largest gold jewellery consumer.
...WHILE COINS ARE TAKING SOME MARKET SHARE FROM BARS
In the coin+bar sector, India accounted for 30 percent of
world demand in the third quarter of 2012 and for 22 percent in
the first nine months; China's market share in these periods was
18 percent and 21 percent respectively. India thus remains
dominant in coin and bar investment.
Within the country, the pattern of offtake is changing
slightly, reflecting in part the government's measures.
Analysts at Thomson Reuters GFMS have long been close observers
of the Indian gold market and recent work from our analyst "on
the ground", Sudheesh Nambiath suggests that over the past three
years, jewellery demand has hovered around 65 percent of total
domestic Indian offtake (including industrial and miscellaneous
demand), while the bar hoarding share has dropped from 24
percent in 2010 to 19 percent in 2012 (although it reached 27
percent of total in 2011). Coin demand, by contrast, has risen
from 8 percent of total in 2010 and 2011 to 12 percent in 2012.
GOVERNMENT MEASURE; IMPORT TAXES HAVE RISEN AND
FINANCE-RELATED RESTRICTIONS
Early this year the Indian government changed its gold
import duty to 2 percent ad valorem, and then doubled this in
March to 4 percent. The government also proposed extending the 1
percent excise on branded jewellery into the unbranded
jewellery sector, although this was revoked in the face of
strong opposition (notably strike action) from domestic
jewellers.
The government also made hallmarking mandatory in January,
which, far from working against the jewellery market, arguably
encourages the sector, in that it increases confidence in
quality.
Government officials have more than once pointed to high
gold import levels as an important component of the high trade
deficit. In the first six months of the fiscal year the Indian
trade deficit was reported by the Commerce Ministry at $110.2Bn.
Based on World Bank GDP data for 2011 and raising by ~5% for
this year, this deficit would be approximately equivalent to 11%
of GDP. Government officials have suggested that gold imports
in the full fiscal year 2013 (ends 31st March) might reach
$60Bn, which of itself, therefore, would amount to roughly 3% of
GDP for the full year, or perhaps 30% of the full year's trade
deficit.
At an average price of, say, $1,785 over the period, this
figure looks high, but there is no doubt that gross gold imports
run into tens of billions of dollars.
To this extent the government is believed to be looking at
alternatives that offer exposure to gold without importing the
physical, such as investment instruments fully-backed by metal
held overseas.
In its Monetary Policy Review for the second quarter of
fiscal 2012 (published at end-October) the Reserve Bank referred
to the 1978 guideline that "no advances should be granted by
banks against gold bullion to dealers/traders in gold if in
their assessment, such advances are likely to be utilised for
purposes of financing gold purchase at auction and/or
speculative holding of stocks and bullion".
A recent advice note from the RBI to all commercial banks
has strengthened this position, stating that "no advances should
be granted by banks for purchase of gold in any form, including
primary gold, gold bullion, gold jewellery, gold coins, and
units of gold Exchange Traded Funds... and units of gold Mutual
Funds. However, banks can provide finance for genuine working
capital requirements of jewellers".
GOLD; STERILE ASSET, OR ASSET OF LAST RESORT? OR BOTH?
Senior officials have also gone on record about their
reticence over the efficiency of gold as an investment
mechanism.
In September this year the Finance Minister referred to gold
as "a dead asset". This is believed to be due in part to the
fact that physical gold investment could be regarded as sterile
by comparison with dynamic investment in growth sectors in the
economy.
On the other hand, there is also the belief that these high
savings may also have helped the country to weather the global
economic crisis. No doubt the lessons of the East Asian crisis
of the late 1990s, South Korea in particular, have been
absorbed.
In the late 1990s, over 250 tonnes of Korean private
domestic gold holdings were mobilised (in return for
interest-bearing won-denominated bonds), and the ensuing dollars
went into the international market and tided Korea over from
what could have been international default - quite apart from
keeping small domestic industries going rather than failing in
the face of what would have been cripplingly high interest
rates. This is not to say that India is going that way, by any
means, but it is a lesson that should be remembered.
Price action and volatility will remain the keys to short
term movements in gold jewellery demand in India and we can
continue to expect ebbs and flows, but the infrastructure of a
centuries-old culture is unlikely to be undermined. Domestic
speculative activity, however, may be a different matter.
(Editing by Keiron Henderson)