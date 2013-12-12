Dec 12 GF Securities Co Ltd

* Says to issue the 13th tranche of short-term commercial paper for fiscal year 2013, worth 2.5 billion yuan ($411.75 million)

* Says face value of 100 yuan each, and at an issue price of 100 yuan

* Says tender date on Dec. 17, 2013

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/mef45v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0717 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)