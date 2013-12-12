BRIEF-Solutions Capital Management FY net profit down at EUR 7,005
* Reported on Monday FY net commissions 6.9 million euros ($7.49 million) versus 6.2 million euros a year ago
Dec 12 GF Securities Co Ltd
* Says to issue the 13th tranche of short-term commercial paper for fiscal year 2013, worth 2.5 billion yuan ($411.75 million)
* Says face value of 100 yuan each, and at an issue price of 100 yuan
* Says tender date on Dec. 17, 2013
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/mef45v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0717 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)
* Reported on Monday FY net commissions 6.9 million euros ($7.49 million) versus 6.2 million euros a year ago
March 28 NH Special Purpose Acquisition 3 Co Ltd :
LONDON, March 28 European shares gained on Tuesday in early deals, boosted by positive results and dealmaking, as stock markets recovered from a sentiment-fuelled dip in the previous session.