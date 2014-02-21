Feb 21 GF Securities Co Ltd

* Says to issue the 3rd tranche of short-term commercial paper for fiscal year 2014, worth 3 billion yuan ($493.15 million)

* Says face value of 100 yuan each, and at an issue price of 100 yuan

* Says tender date on Feb. 26, 2014

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/ryr96v

($1 = 6.0834 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)