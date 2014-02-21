UPDATE 4-Pence says United States will honour refugee deal with Australia
* U.S. President Trump called resettlement plan a "dumb" deal (Adds Australian Senate inquiry report, paragraphs 12-13)
Feb 21 GF Securities Co Ltd
* Says to issue the 3rd tranche of short-term commercial paper for fiscal year 2014, worth 3 billion yuan ($493.15 million)
* Says face value of 100 yuan each, and at an issue price of 100 yuan
* Says tender date on Feb. 26, 2014
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/ryr96v
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.0834 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)
* U.S. President Trump called resettlement plan a "dumb" deal (Adds Australian Senate inquiry report, paragraphs 12-13)
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March