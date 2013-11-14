Nov 14 GF Securities Co Ltd

* Says to issue the 11th tranche of short-term commercial paper for fiscal year 2013, worth 3 billion yuan ($492.38 million)

* Says face value of 100 yuan each, and at an issue price of 100 yuan

* Says tender date on Nov. 19, 2013 Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/tet64v Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0928 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom; Editing by James Pomfret)