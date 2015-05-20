HONG KONG May 20 China's GF Securities , the parent of GF Financial Markets, plans to expand in the global commodities markets using its London-based unit, the company's chairman Sun Shuming said on Wednesday.

Sun said the London unit, GF Financial would be used as the Chinese company's platform for cross-border fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC).

GF Financial, the first Chinese-owned category I member of the London Metal Exchange, was formed after GF Securities' futures unit acquired Natixis Commodity Markets in 2013.

"The next step is to strengthen our services in the global commodities (and) lift our ability in trading derivatives," Sun said. He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of LME Week Asia in Hong Kong.

GF Securities raised $3.6 billion in funds for its IPO in Hong Kong earlier this year.

Sun said 30 percent of the raised funds was set for the company's development in the global markets.

The company's overseas development would go along with the pace of China's plan to internationalize yuan, he said.

