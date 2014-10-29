Oct 29 GFT Technologies AG :

* Says increases turnover and profit forecast for 2014 financial year

* Says company has also upgraded its turnover forecast for FY 2014 to 360.00 million euros (previously: 352.00 million euros)

* Says has upgraded its FY EBITDA forecast from 29.50 million euros to 32.00 million euros (increase of 2.50 million euros)

* Says increased annual EBT forecast from 23.00 million euros to 26.00 million euros

* Says achieved turnover of 255.20 million euros in first three quarters, representing growth of 38 pct

* Says 9-month preliminary EBT increased by 71 pct to 19.19 million euros

* Says during first nine months, preliminary EBITDA increased by 84 pct to 24.06 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: