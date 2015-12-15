Dec 15 Business and technology consultancy GFT Group, a unit of Germany-based GFT Technologies SE, appointed Paul Harrington principal consultant in its legal, regulatory and compliance team.

Harrington joins from NetOTC, where he was head of operations and control.

He has also worked at Morgan Stanley, where he was the head of EMEA global network management. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)