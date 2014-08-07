BRIEF-Microsoft expects unearned revenue between $26.8 bln and $27 bln for Q4 - Conf Call
* Microsoft CEO says crossed a major milestone with more than 100 million monthly active users of Office 365 commercial
Aug 7 GFT Technologies AG : * Says H1 consolidated revenue up 37 percent to EUR 156.74 million * Says H1 pre-tax earnings more than doubled to EUR 11.13 million * Says H1 EBITDA improved to EUR 13.61 million (prev. year: EUR 6.09 million) * Says H1 earnings after tax of EUR 7.32 million (prev. year: EUR 4.36 million) * Says adjusted its revenue and earnings guidance for the financial year 2014
stated in the annual report 2013 * Says expects additional revenue of around EUR 42 million in the second half
of 2014 * Says FY 2014 forecast for ebt remains unchanged at EUR 23.00 million * Says earnings guidance is subject to the final purchase price allocation in
connection with the acquisition of rule financial * Says additional revenue increases group's revenue expectations for FY 2014 to
around EUR 352 million (previously EUR 310 million) * Says forecast for EBITDA annual 2014 has been upgraded by EUR 1.50 million to
EUR 29.50 million (previously EUR 28.00 million) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 27 Microsoft Corp slightly missed Wall Street's average revenue estimate for the latest quarter on Thursday, as sales of its Surface tablets and laptops slumped in the face of revamped competition in the personal computer market.