BRIEF-Euronext announces volumes for April 2017
* April 2017 average daily transaction value on euronext cash order book stood at eur 8,458 million up +21.7% compared to April 2016
Feb 5 G-Energy SA :
* Said on Wednesday that Starhedge SA reduced its stake in the company to 43.03 pct from 49.85 pct in a number of transactions on Jan. 28 and 29
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* April 2017 average daily transaction value on euronext cash order book stood at eur 8,458 million up +21.7% compared to April 2016
* SSM ACQUIRES NEW HOUSING PROJECT FOR APPROXIMATELY 250 APARTMENTS IN SPÅNGA CENTRUM