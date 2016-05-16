May 16 Guoguang Electric Co Ltd :

* Says the co revises private placement plan due to dividend payment

* Says the co adjusts issue price to 8.62 yuan per share from 8.70 yuan per share and adjusts issue amount to up to 18.4 million shares from up to 18.3 million shares

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/X9Uvx7

