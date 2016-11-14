DUBAI Nov 14 Gulf General Investment Company
(GGICO) is in talks with banks to restructure loan
facilities worth a combined 2.36 billion dirhams ($643 million),
the Dubai-based company said in its financial statement on
Monday.
It is the second time in recent years that the company,
which has investments spanning financial services, property,
hospitality, manufacturing and retailing, has been forced to
renegotiate its financial commitments. It completed a 2.8
billion dirham restructuring in 2012.
The news confirms a Sept. 29 Reuters story in which banking
sources said that the Sharjah-based company was seeking to
restructure part of its debt after struggling since the start of
the year with the subdued local economic conditions.
A new restructuring plan is being discussed with a committee
of banks tasked with negotiating on behalf of all creditors on
debt totalling 2.1 billion dirhams, the statement said.
Payments of interest and principal debt, which had been due
in the third quarter, would be paid by the end of the year.
Separately, GGICO is in talks with an unidentified financial
institution to restructure credit of 257.04 million dirhams,
which had been due to be repaid on Sept. 30, the statement said.
The company's directors hope to conclude the restructuring
process by March 31, statement added.
($1 = 3.6724 UAE dirham)
