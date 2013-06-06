NEW YORK, June 6 Mall owner General Growth
Properties Inc is considering buying urban retail
property, but the real estate would have to be of the highest
quality and be big enough to attract the type of luxury tenants
in the company's top malls, Chief Executive Sandeep Mathrani
said on Thursday.
General Growth may be interested in one or two properties in
the United States that could meet that criteria, should they
come up for sale, he said.
But Mathrani also said at the National Association of Real
Estate Investment Trust's Investor Forum in Chicago, "We're not
starting a business to buy street retail."