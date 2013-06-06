By Ilaina Jonas
NEW YORK, June 6 Mall owner General Growth
Properties Inc is considering buying urban retail
property, but the real estate would have to be of the highest
quality and be big enough to attract the type of luxury tenants
that occupy the company's top malls, Chief Executive Sandeep
Mathrani said on Thursday.
General Growth may be interested in one or two city
properties in the United States that could meet that criteria,
should they come up for sale, Mathrani said.
But he also said at the National Association of Real Estate
Investment Trust's Investor Forum in Chicago, "We're not
starting a business to buy street retail."
Last month, Reuters reported that General Growth was
partnering with Brookfield Office Properties Inc to bid
for 650 Madison Avenue in Manhattan, an office building with
about 75,000 square feet of street-level retail space. They lost
out to New York-based Crown Acquisitions and Highgate, which
agreed to buy the building for $1.29 billion.
Mathrani also said the recent rise in interest rates would
have little effect on General Growth's funds from operations, a
real estate investment trust performance measure that usually
excludes gains or losses from property sales and the effect of
depreciation on earnings.
"In a rising interest-rate environment, GGP's debt profile
is laddered in a way ... that the impact on FFO will be minimal,
if any," he said.