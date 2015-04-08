LONDON, April 8 Royal Dutch Shell
agreed to buy smaller rival BG Group for 47 billion
pounds ($70.2 billion) in the first major energy industry merger
in more than a decade, closing the gap on market leader U.S.
ExxonMobil after a plunge in oil prices.[nL3N0X441R}
Below are some tentative answers from analysts to questions
arising from the deal.
HOW EXPENSIVE IS $70 BILLION?
BMO Capital Markets said Shell is paying 66.6 times BG's
forecast earnings for 2016, although Shell itself was trading at
only 12.1 times its forecast earnings for next year before the
deal was announced.
HOW MUCH WILL BANKS GET IN FEES?
According to estimates from Thomson Reuters/Freeman
Consulting, three banks advising on the Shell/BG Group deal
could earn a combined $182.6 million in fees. Goldman Sachs and
Robey Warshaw LLP are expected to earn $50.3 million each for
advising BG, with Bank of America Merrill Lynch earning
approximately $82.0 million advising Shell.
WHY PAY SUCH A PREMIUM?
Richard Gorry, director at JBC Energy Asia, said most of the
world's hydrocarbon resources which are easy to develop are in
the hands of state-owned companies in the case of OPEC
countries, or quasi state-owned companies in the case of Russia.
"The resources that are available to the international oil
companies are very expensive to find and develop," he said.
WHAT NEXT?
Baring Global Resources Fund said: "We believe most other
major oil companies are structurally underweight Brazil and U.S.
onshore. Therefore, we believe that others need to follow
Shell's lead and invest in these regions."
WHAT DOES THE DEAL TELL US ABOUT OIL PRICES?
London Capital Group said: "A Shell-BG tie-up will ignite
talk of other potential deals in the battered oil and gas
markets. Many will see the deal as marking the bottom of the
energy price slump and encourage more investors back into these
areas."
Henderson Global Investors said: "In buying BG, Shell is
making a bold strategic bet that oil prices will recover towards
the $70-90 level in the medium term." Oil prices fell towards
$57 a barrel on Wednesday.
WILL THE M&A FLOODGATE OPEN AFTER Shell DEAL?
Wood Mackenzie said: "Most of the big players are weighing
up opportunistic acquisitions, but few have the means or
appetite for deals anywhere near this scale. Most of the majors
are hamstrung by near-term financial stretch, and Asian NOCs
(national oil companies) are contending with growing political
scrutiny of M&A strategy, past and future. If you're looking to
the next big deal, ExxonMobil stands out as most likely to pull
the trigger. Companies that are unloved by the market but big in
strategic resource themes - U.S. tight oil, East Africa LNG,
deepwater or frontier exploration - will be the focus of their
attention. But don't expect a wave of late '90s-style
consolidation."
WHO HAS DEEP POCKETS?
Lombard Odder Global Energy Fund said: "Only Exxon has the
flexibility to do big ticket deals like (the BG Group
purchase). In contrast Total, ENI and Statoil will have to
content themselves with the pick 'n mix counter."
WHAT ARE THE MID TERM RISKS?
Henderson Global Investors said: "In the interim, Shell is
taking on more risk in issuing more shares and also in paying
out cash to BG shareholders. As a result their balance sheet
will become more stretched. And this potentially puts some
strain on this dividend as they redirect cash flows to paying
down debt ahead of growing the dividend."
Barclays said: "What will prove more difficult (for Shell)
is in convincing its own shareholders that it can control capex
of the combined entity and that the BG portfolio is capable of
delivering the promised growth options beyond Brazil, something
that, in our view, has been far from evident of late."
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by David Stamp)