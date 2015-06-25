ACCRA, June 25 Ghana President John Dramani
Mahama has appointed a corporate lawyer, Charlotte Osei, as head
of the West African country's Electoral Commission (EC), the
presidency said in a statement late on Thursday.
Osei, who currently heads the National Commission for Civic
Education, replaces Kwadwo Afari Gyan, who is retiring after
leading the EC for two decades.
The statement, signed by the chief of staff at the
presidency, said Mahama made the appointment in fulfilment of
the country's constitution.
Osei, the first woman to be heading the EC, also has
expertise in the financial sector and public service management.
Ghana, which exports, cocoa, gold and oil, has won plaudits
as one of Africa's stable democracies with uninterrupted
constitutional government since 1992.
The country is due to hold presidential and parliamentary
elections next year and Mahama has hinted that he will be
seeking the ruling party's mandate for a second term.
That will pitch him against the main opposition candidate
Nana Akufo Addo, whom he narrowly beat four years ago.
