ACCRA Oct 24 Nearly 300 crew members of an Argentine training vessel seized in Ghana on behalf of creditors seeking to recuperate millions lost on defaulted bonds flew home on Wednesday after spending weeks in dockside limbo.

The ARA Libertad, a tall sailing ship with a crew of more than 330, was detained in Ghana's eastern port of Tema on Oct. 2 on a court order obtained by NML Capital Ltd, which claims Argentina owes it $300 million from defaulted bonds.

The cadets boarded a chartered Air France flight in Ghana's capital Accra bound for Buenos Aires, taking off after a four-hour delay, according to a Reuters witness.

A statement posted on the website of Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez said they will arrive home on Wednesday evening and would return to training on Nov. 5 following medical checks.

"When they return from their break, the midshipmen will resume training that will allow them to meet the objectives necessary to graduate as planned on December 8," the statement read.

A skeleton crew required for the essential maintenance of the ship remained behind.

Argentina's Foreign Minister Hector Timerman launched a diplomatic offensive in New York on Monday, urging top United Nations officials to pressure Ghana to release the ship. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo, Additional reporting by Hugh Bronstein in Buenos Aires; Writing by Joe Bavier)