ACCRA Dec 19 An Argentine naval vessel detained
in Ghana at the request of a hedge fund trying to force
Argentina to pay up on defaulted government bonds left the West
African country on Wednesday, a port official said.
The ARA Libertad, a tall sailing ship used for training, was
detained in Ghana's port of Tema on Oct. 2 after NML Capital
Ltd, which claims it is owed $300 million from bonds in default
since 2002, obtained a court order for its detention.
The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea ruled on
Saturday that Ghana should release the ship after Argentina
argued that the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea gives
warships immunity from civil claims when calling in foreign
ports.
"The boat has just set sail after supplies (arrived)," Jacob
Kwabla Adokor, the director of the Tema port, told Reuters.
"Everything went smoothly. The ropes came off 20 minutes
ago."
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by
Kevin Liffey)