ACCRA Jan 9 Ghana's central bank has issued new
regulations to improve liquidity in the interbank currency
market and shore up the local currency, its governor Henry
Wampah said on Thursday.
The regulations require all commercial banks in Ghana to
"actively" quote a two-way pricing of currency exchange and
limit the spread on corporate transactions to a maximum of 200
pips.
"We believe these new set of measures, and others to follow
soon, are transformational and they will help revamp our
interbank market and stabilise the local currency," Wampah told
Reuters of the measures that came into effect on Monday.
Ghana's cedi slumped around 20 percent against the dollar in
2013 and sentiment remains bearish mainly due to poor liquidity,
traders said.
President John Mahama said this week that stabilising the
currency was a priority if government was to enable the private
sector to lead economic development. Other priorities include
bringing down inflation and the budget deficit, he said.
Macroeconomic instability including a falling currency casts
a shadow over Ghana's economy. The country is viewed as one of
Africa's brightest prospects because of its stable democracy and
rapid growth powered by exports of cocoa, gold and oil.
Wampah said the central bank would also continue to inject
dollars into the interbank market as it deems fit.
Commercial banks are required to obtain "no objection" from
the central bank for the appointment of treasurers to ensure
market standardisation, he said.
"We intend to ensure strict compliance," he said adding that
the central bank would soon announce further restrictions on
foreign accounts.
Analysts say the latest measures could significantly improve
the interbank market.
"They are transformational and will bring significant
improvement into our interbank market, if they are implemented,"
a trader at a major bank told Reuters.
The cedi was indicated at 2.3425 - 2.3525 at 1300 GMT on
Thursday and traders said they expected it to remain under
pressure next week while market participants assess the impact
of the new regulations.
(Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Alison Williams)