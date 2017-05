ACCRA, June 4 The death toll from a blast at a gas station in Ghana's capital and flooding across the city due to torrential rain stands at around 150, President John Mahama said on Thursday, announcing three days of national mourning.

Earlier, a fire service spokesman said 96 people who had been sheltering from the storm died when an explosion rocked the gas station near a big intersection in downtown Accra overnight. (Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Dominic Evans)