ACCRA, July 5 Ghana plans to issue its first 7-year domestic bond next month in renewed efforts by the cocoa, gold and oil exporter to borrow over longer terms, the country's treasury head said on Friday.

Adams Nyinaku told Reuters the 100 million-cedi ($49 million) bond, open to offshore investors, will be used to benchmark subsequent bonds and manage debt more effectively.

The West African nation is currently paying yields of over 20 percent on its 91-day bills.

The central bank will also issue 600 million cedis worth of 5-year bonds in September, mainly to roll over maturing debts, and another 7-year paper worth 100 million cedis in November to support current projects, Nyinaku said.

"This is the first time we are going to issue a 7-year bond and it is as a result of the government's commitment to use medium- and long-term papers to manage its debts efficiently," he said.

Ghana's central bank issued three 3-year bonds in the first half of this year, mainly to retire maturing debts and also to support of the local cedi currency which has so far weakened 6 percent against the dollar this year.

It is currently preparing to embark on a roadshow on July 15 for a second Eurobond of up to $1 billion.

The government has yet to formally announce the issue date but officials told Reuters it would be before July 25.

Ghana's parliament last week approved Barclays and Citi Group as transactions advisers for the Eurobond, proceeds of which would be used for debt restructuring and infrastructure projects.