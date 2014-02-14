ACCRA Feb 14 The Bank of Ghana said on Friday that the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 20.7851 percent at its Feb. 14 auction from 20.1248 percent at the last auction.

The Bank said 343.32 million cedis ($135.16 million) worth of bids for the 91-day paper were accepted at the auction out of a total 354.38 million cedis of bids tendered.

For full details please click here:

here%201368.pdf

($1 = 2.5400 cedis ) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Bate Felix)