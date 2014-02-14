Victrex says CEO Hummel to retire after 24 years in role
April 19 Polymer maker Victrex Plc said on Wednesday Chief Executive David Hummel would retire from the company after 24 years at the helm and named Jakob Sigurdsson as his successor.
ACCRA Feb 14 The Bank of Ghana said on Friday that the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 20.7851 percent at its Feb. 14 auction from 20.1248 percent at the last auction.
The Bank said 343.32 million cedis ($135.16 million) worth of bids for the 91-day paper were accepted at the auction out of a total 354.38 million cedis of bids tendered.
For full details please click here:
here%201368.pdf
($1 = 2.5400 cedis ) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Bate Felix)
LONDON, April 19 Inflation ate further into the budgets of British households last month, according to a survey of consumers, adding to signs that households will be feeling under pressure in the run-up to the June snap election planned by Prime Minister Theresa May.