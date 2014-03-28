ACCRA, March 28 The Bank of Ghana said on Friday that the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 23.6876 percent at its March 28 auction from 23.5056 percent at the last auction.

The Bank said 501.54 million cedis ($187.2 million) worth of bids for the 91-day paper were accepted at the auction out of a total 501.94 million cedis of bids tendered.

For full details please click here:

here%201374.pdf

($1 = 2.6790) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Emma Farge)