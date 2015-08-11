ACCRA Aug 11 Ghana will issue a new 5-year bond to raise 500 million cedis ($127 million) this month as part of efforts to restructure its growing debt, Finance Minister Seth Terkper said on Tuesday.

The government has appointed dealers from Barclays Bank, Stanbic Bank and Strategic Africa Securities to act as book runners to rally investors for the bond which will be used to support government finances, Terkper said.

($1 = 3.9380 cedis) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Joe Bavier)