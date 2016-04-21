ACCRA, April 21 Ghana accepted 1.123 billion cedis ($294 mln) for a three-year domestic bond with a yield of 24.5 percent, sources close to the transaction told Reuters on Thursday.

Proceeds of the bond, which was open to offshore investors, will be used to finance the government's 2016 budget. It was sold through a book-builder's system arranged by Barclays Bank, Stanbic and Strategic African Securities. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)