BRIEF-Is Bankasi secures $296 mln and EUR 989.5 mln syndicated loan
* HAS SIGNED A SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT IN THE AMOUNT OF USD 296 MILLION AND EUR 989.5 MILLION WITH A MATURITY OF 367 DAYS
ACCRA, April 21 Ghana accepted 1.123 billion cedis ($294 mln) for a three-year domestic bond with a yield of 24.5 percent, sources close to the transaction told Reuters on Thursday.
Proceeds of the bond, which was open to offshore investors, will be used to finance the government's 2016 budget. It was sold through a book-builder's system arranged by Barclays Bank, Stanbic and Strategic African Securities. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)
* HAS SIGNED A SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT IN THE AMOUNT OF USD 296 MILLION AND EUR 989.5 MILLION WITH A MATURITY OF 367 DAYS
CAIRO, May 15 Egypt will issue a Eurobond of between $1.5 billion to $2 billion within the next week, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told Reuters on Monday.