ACCRA, April 21 Ghana accepted 1.123 billion cedis ($294 mln) for a three-year domestic bond with a yield of 24.5 percent, sources close to the transaction told Reuters on Thursday.

Proceeds of the bond, which was open to offshore investors, will be used to finance the government's 2016 budget. It was sold through a book-builder's system arranged by Barclays Bank, Stanbic and Strategic African Securities.

Total bids received amounted to 1.13 billion cedis with 71 percent of that coming from offshore investors, the source said.

The West African nation paid 24.75 percent yield on a three-year bond arranged by book-builders in January.

The major commodities exporter is implementing a three-year aid programme with the International Monetary Fund to fix an economy dogged by budget deficits, inflation and a widening public debt.

Ghana's total public debt is around 70 percent of GDP, while consumer inflation stood at 19.2 percent in March, up from 18.5 percent the month before. The yield on Ghana's weekly benchmark 91-day treasury bill was 22.8017 percent last Friday. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Joe Bavier)