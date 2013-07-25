LONDON, July 25 (IFR) - The Republic of Ghana has begun marketing a 10-year US dollar 144a/Reg S Eurobond at 8.125% area on Thursday.

The sovereign's deal, which is rated B1/B/B+ by Moody's/S&P/Fitch respectively, is managed by Barclays and Citigroup and is scheduled to price on Thursday. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; edited by Alex Chambers)