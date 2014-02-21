UPDATE 4-Pence says United States will honour refugee deal with Australia
* U.S. President Trump called resettlement plan a "dumb" deal (Adds Australian Senate inquiry report, paragraphs 12-13)
ACCRA Feb 21 The Bank of Ghana said on Friday that the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 21.0825 percent at its Feb. 21 auction from 20.7851 percent at the last auction.
The Bank said 501.66 million cedis ($199 million) worth of bids for the 91-day paper were accepted at the auction out of a total 524.18 million cedis of bids tendered.
For full details please click here:
here%201369.pdf
($1 = 2.5201 cedis ) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
* U.S. President Trump called resettlement plan a "dumb" deal (Adds Australian Senate inquiry report, paragraphs 12-13)
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March