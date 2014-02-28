BRIEF-Longitech Smart Energy says unit entered into agreement
* Unit entered into first agreement & second agreement with Lightway Power, Fountain Crest
ACCRA Feb 28 The Bank of Ghana said on Friday that the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 21.2304 percent at its Feb. 28 auction from 21.0825 percent at the last auction.
The Bank said 363.95 million cedis ($141.6 million) worth of bids for the 91-day paper were accepted at the auction out of a total 365.01 million cedis of bids tendered.
($1 = 2.5700 cedis) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo)
* Chan Yuk Sang has been appointed as executive director of company