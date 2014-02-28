ACCRA Feb 28 The Bank of Ghana said on Friday that the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 21.2304 percent at its Feb. 28 auction from 21.0825 percent at the last auction.

The Bank said 363.95 million cedis ($141.6 million) worth of bids for the 91-day paper were accepted at the auction out of a total 365.01 million cedis of bids tendered.

For full details please click here:

here%201370.pdf

($1 = 2.5700 cedis) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo)