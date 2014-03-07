UPDATE 1-Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks -Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON, May 1 U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
ACCRA, March 7 The Bank of Ghana said on Friday that the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 22.8927 percent at its March 7 auction from 21.2304 percent at the last auction.
The Bank said 388,531 million cedis ($151.3 million) worth of bids for the 91-day paper were accepted at the auction out of a total 389,757 million cedis of bids tendered.
($1 = 2.5675 cedis) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Emma Farge)
NEW YORK, May 1 A transition that involves an overhaul of U.S. mortgage agencies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac might take more than five years, depending on the severity of proposed changes, an official at Federal Housing Finance Agency said on Monday.