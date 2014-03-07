ACCRA, March 7 The Bank of Ghana said on Friday that the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 22.8927 percent at its March 7 auction from 21.2304 percent at the last auction.

The Bank said 388,531 million cedis ($151.3 million) worth of bids for the 91-day paper were accepted at the auction out of a total 389,757 million cedis of bids tendered.

For full details please click here:

here%201371.pdf

($1 = 2.5675 cedis) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Emma Farge)