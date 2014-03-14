BRIEF-Invisible Sentinel Inc says raises $7.6 mln in equity financing
* Invisible Sentinel Inc says raises $7.6 million in equity financing - SEC Filing
ACCRA, March 14 The Bank of Ghana said on Friday that the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 23.1678 percent at its March 14 auction from 22.8927 percent at the last auction.
The Bank said 394.09 million cedis ($154.6 million) worth of bids for the 91-day paper were accepted at the auction out of a total 446.15 million cedis of bids tendered.
For full details please click here:
here%201371.pdf
($1 = 2.5480) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Emma Farge)
* Invisible Sentinel Inc says raises $7.6 million in equity financing - SEC Filing
NEW YORK, April 18 Harbert Management Corporation and its top executives agreed to pay $40 million to settle with New York over a failure to pay state and city income taxes on hundreds of millions of dollars of hedge fund performance fees, according to the New York attorney general.