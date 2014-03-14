ACCRA, March 14 The Bank of Ghana said on Friday that the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 23.1678 percent at its March 14 auction from 22.8927 percent at the last auction.

The Bank said 394.09 million cedis ($154.6 million) worth of bids for the 91-day paper were accepted at the auction out of a total 446.15 million cedis of bids tendered.

For full details please click here:

here%201371.pdf

($1 = 2.5480) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Emma Farge)