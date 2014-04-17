ACCRA, April 17 The Bank of Ghana said on Thursday that the yield on its 91-day bill dipped to 24.0626 percent at its April 17 auction from 24.0693 percent at the last auction.

The Bank said 469.73 million cedis ($169.57 million) worth of bids for the 91-day paper were accepted at the auction out of a total 473.98 million cedis of bids tendered.

($1= 2.7700) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Emma Farge)