ACCRA May 2 The Bank of Ghana said on Friday the yield on its 91-day bill rose to a fresh three-year high of 24.0787 percent at its May 2 auction from 24.0589 percent at the last auction.

The Bank said 530.31 million cedis ($189.6 million) worth of bids for the 91-day paper were accepted at the auction out of a total 537.1 million cedis of bids tendered.

($1= 2.7970) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)