ACCRA May 23 The Bank of Ghana said on Friday the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 24.0778 percent at its May 23 auction, from 24.0517 percent at the last auction.

The Bank said 619.65 million cedis ($210.7 million) worth of bids for the 91-day paper were accepted at the auction out of a total 624.65 million cedis of bids tendered.

($1= 2.9405) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)