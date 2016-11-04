ACCRA Nov 4 Ghana will issue its first 10-year
domestic bond next week in an effort by the debt-burdened
commodity exporter to ease interest rates and raise longer term
funds to support government capital expenditure, the finance
ministry said on Friday.
The 2026 issuance, open to non-resident buyers, will seek to
raise about 200 million cedis ($50 million) through a
book-building transaction that will open on Wednesday and close
with final pricing on Thursday, the ministry said in a
statement.
Lead arrangers are Barclays Bank Ghana, Stanbic Ghana and
brokerage firm Strategic African Securities. They are expected
to provide initial pricing guidance for the bond on Monday.
The West African country signed a three-year aid programme
with the International Monetary Fund in April 2015 to restore
fiscal balance to an economy dogged by public debt, high
interest rates, deficits and above-target inflation.
Finance Minister Seth Terkper hinted at the planned 10-year
bond in a September interview with Reuters, saying the
government would no longer use short-term debts for
infrastructure projects.
($1 = 3.9900 Ghanaian cedis)
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Aaron Ross and Alexander
Smith)