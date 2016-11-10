BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase & Co says shareholders dispprove proposal on independent board chairman
* JPMorgan Chase & Co says shareholders did not approve proposal on independent board chairman in the meeting - SEC filing
ACCRA Nov 10 Ghana accepted 438 million cedis ($110 million) worth of bids for its first 10-year domestic bond issued on Thursday and the major commodities exporter will pay a fixed yield of 19.0 percent, according to lead arrangers.
The 2026 debut, open to foreign investors, was oversubscribed above the initial 200 million cedi target, according to arrangers Barclays Bank, Stanbic Bank Ghana and Accra-based brokerage firm Strategic African Securities. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Emma farge)
(Recasts first paragraph, adds quote and details on latest CFTC data) May 19 Some speculators set up for a handsome payoff ahead of a U.S. bond market rally on Wednesday as they collectively built their net bullish bets on 10-year Treasury futures to the highest levels since the end of 2007. The number of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 240,010 contracts on Tuesday, according to Commodity Futures T