BRIEF-Automotive Properties REIT qtrly FFO $0.244 per unit
May 11 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:
LONDON, Oct 7 (IFR) - Ghana has set final guidance on its US dollar October 2030 bond at a yield of 10.875% (plus or minus 12.5bp), according to a lead. The bond will price within that range.
The guidance compares with initial price thoughts of 11% area announced earlier on Wednesday.
Demand for the note, which has a partial guarantee from World Bank agency IDA for up to 40% of the final size, is in excess of US$2bn.
The amortising bond has a 14-year weighted average life, with three equal redemption payments in October 2028, October 2029 and October 2030.
The expected ratings of the bond are B1 by Moody's and BB- by Fitch. Ghana's sovereign ratings are B3 by Moody's, B- by Standard & Poor's and B by Fitch.
Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered are the lead managers. The bond is expected to price later today. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Philip Wright)
(Repeats with no changes to headline or text.) Wellington, May 12 The pace of New Zealand house price growth slowed in April, rising 0.9 percent, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Friday. The REINZ said prices in the country's biggest city, Auckland, had fallen 2.1 percent, an encouraging trend for the central bank which had warned the red-hot Auckland housing market was a financial stability risk. Nationally, prices rose 10.4 percent from the same