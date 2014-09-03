LONDON, Sept 3 (IFR) - Ghana, rated B2, B, B, has hired Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered to organise a series of fixed-income investor meetings across Europe and the US, according to lead managers.

Officials will be in Munich on September 4, London on September 5, New York on September 8, Boston on September 9 and the US West Coast on September 10.

A 144A/Reg S US dollar bond offering may follow. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)