LONDON, Sept 11 (IFR) - The Republic of Ghana has announced official yield guidance in the area of 8.375% for a benchmark-sized US dollar denominated amortiser bond, according to a lead manager.

Demand is more than US$2bn for the January 2026, the lead added.

The guidance compares with initial price thoughts in the area of 8.50% that was set on Wednesday.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered are the lead managers on the 144A/Reg S transaction, which is expected to price later today.

Ghana is rated B2 by Moody's and B by Standard & Poor's and Fitch (all are negative outlooks). (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)