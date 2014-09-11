LONDON, Sept 11 (IFR) - The Republic of Ghana (B2/B/B) has launched a US$1bn January 2026 amortising bond at a yield of 8.25%, according to a source.

Books have closed on the deal, with pricing expected this afternoon.

Initial price thoughts of 8.50% area were announced on Wednesday, with guidance revised to 8.375% area earlier today.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered are lead managers on the 144a/Reg S deal.

